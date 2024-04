This Phenomenal Nasdaq Growth Stock Is Now Down 27% From Its 2024 High. Is It Time to Buy?

Florida-based Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) makes energy drinks with differentiated properties. According to the company, these drinks are "thermogenic," meaning that consumers who drink them burn calories even while resting. This claim, as well as a lineup of bold flavors, helps Celsius stand out in a crowded space.Celsius' rise from obscurity has been stunning. Initially, the challenge was simply getting in front of consumers. But once that happened, sales quickly built up momentum over the last decade, with revenue rising 15,000%. Now that's phenomenal.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel