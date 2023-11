This Piping Hot Real Estate Stock's Dividend Is Yielding More Than 6%, Its Highest in Almost 10 Years, and You May Not See This Opportunity Again

It's been a bad year for real estate stocks. Short-term trends are working against them right now, with high mortgage rates keeping people from buying homes. That's keeping homeowners from selling as well, since they're staying put instead of looking for new homes, limiting inventory.If that wasn't bad enough, the real estate industry was dealt a new blow this week when a federal jury found that the National Association of Realtors (NAR), as well as other named defendants, worked together to keep commissions artificially high. The negativity spread to all kinds of real estate stocks that shouldn't be affected by the decision.While the implications of the verdict could affect certain stocks, and investors should tread carefully, this also provides a great opportunity to buy other stocks that found their prices falling for no good reason. Realty Income (NYSE: O), a real estate investment trust (REIT), doesn't operate in residential real estate, but its stock tanked on the news.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel