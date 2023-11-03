|
03.11.2023 14:00:00
This Pizza Giant Is Taking a Risk With Uber Eats. Could It Pay Off for Investors?
Whether you like Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) or not, you probably know the restaurant chain and its top-selling product: pizza. The pandemic was a very good time for the company as consumers -- stuck at home -- found its relatively inexpensive food offering an attractive option while they were unable to go out to eat.Now, the world has reopened and Domino's is looking for ways to stay on the growth path. One experiment is selling through Uber Eats, which is a bigger move than you may think.It isn't exactly hard to understand what Domino's does to make money. That said, although the restaurant offers more than just pizza, takeout is a huge portion of the top line. For the most part, Domino's controls the relationship with its takeout customers when they order remotely. That means that customers either call the restaurant directly or use the restaurant's website or app. There is no middle-man -- Domino's "owns" that customer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uber
|44,70
|2,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht ruft gute Laune hervor: ATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche sehr stark. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Die US-Indizes setzten ihre Gewinnserie auch am Freitag fort. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten am Freitag steigen; in Japan fand feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.