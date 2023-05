This Popular Brand Has Better Profit Margins Than Apple or Nike. Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For consumer-goods companies, it's hard to create a business model that has wide profit margins. But it appears that Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI) didn't get the memo. The maker of rugged coolers, cups, and other outdoor gear had a gross profit margin of 48% in 2022. And that was actually a bad year by Yeti's standards.Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has a lot to say about high-margin consumer-goods businesses (more on that in a moment). And just how good are Yeti's margins? Well, when it comes to high-margin businesses in the consumer-goods market, few have performed as well as Apple and Nike over the years. And yet, Yeti easily surpasses both companies.Continue reading