LINE Aktie
WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006
|
02.02.2026 00:32:24
This Portfolio Is Leaning Into Duration With a 5.7% Yield on the Line
On January 28, Davidson Capital Management Inc. disclosed a buy of the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT), adding 54,315 shares for an estimated $4.19 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to its latest SEC filing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated January 28, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in the Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 54,315 shares. The estimated transaction value for the quarter was $4.19 million, calculated using the average closing price over the period. The end-of-quarter position, meanwhile, was valued at $32.07 million, a $3.46 million increase from the prior quarter.This was a buy, bringing the VCLT stake to 6.94% of Davidson Capital Management's $462.00 million in 13F reportable AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
