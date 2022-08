This Potential Catalyst Could Be Huge for SoFi

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Media outlets are reporting that President Joe Biden will soon decide on whether to extend the student loan payment moratorium and whether to grant some level of forgiveness on outstanding federal student loans. The unknown surrounding these two decisions has dogged SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) for the last two years, considering the company was founded on the student loan business and used to be one of SoFi's largest and most profitable business lines.Let's take a look at why this upcoming catalyst could be huge for SoFi's business.In early 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, a moratorium went into place that paused payments on federal student loans. Since then there have been numerous extensions of the moratorium, which President Biden earlier this year extended to Aug. 31. The moratorium has been a huge drag on SoFi's student lending business because significantly fewer borrowers refinance their student loans when they don't need to make payments on their current loans.Continue reading