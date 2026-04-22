Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
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22.04.2026 22:06:00
This Powerhouse AI Stock Just Became More Valuable Than Broadcom (Briefly) and Meta. Here's Why It's Still an Outstanding Buy.
Despite the market's broad worries about the possibility that artificial intelligence (AI) companies have been overspending on infrastructure, AI companies have been delivering solid results.One of the best indications of how it's going in that market is Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE: TSM) performance. The company fabricates the AI chips that its clients design and that drive AI development, and its growth portends how AI is developing and what to expect from its many hyperscaler clients.In the wake of its phenomenal first-quarter report last week, the company's market cap rose past Meta Platforms and (briefly) past Broadcom, which hit its own new highs last week. As of this writing, Taiwan Semi is the seventh most-valuable company in the world, and it still has massive long-term opportunities. Here's why TSMC is still an outstanding buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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