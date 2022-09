This Prediction By Etsy's CEO Will Totally Change Your Perspective on Today's Stock Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you bought shares of e-commerce company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) in November 2021, you probably wish you'd bought an index fund instead. Etsy stock has plummeted 63% since then, whereas the market is only down 18%. Buying an index fund instead of Etsy stock would have spared you some big losses.Etsy isn't an anomaly -- I could easily create a list of high-quality companies where shares are trading 70%, 80%, and even 90% off of their highs. And my observation is that investors are getting discouraged as a result. In despair, they're turning away from picking individual stocks and simply investing in index funds instead.Don't get me wrong: Index funds can be a great approach to long-term wealth creation. And they can make up an entire or just part of an investing plan. However, I emphatically believe you can beat the average market return by picking stocks. And if you disagree with me now, I think a quote from Etsy's CEO will totally change your perspective.