|
17.04.2023 11:30:00
This Prediction May Completely Change Your Opinion of Moderna
Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has brought investors great returns -- if you bought the stock in the early days of the pandemic or before that point. In recent times, though, the shares have lost some of those gains. And they're struggling to take off again.Why? Moderna's reliance on its coronavirus vaccine for revenue has worried some investors. The company has generated more than $17 billion in product sales annually over the past two years. Now, with vaccine demand declining, the picture may look dark. But before you turn your back on Moderna, consider the company's recent prediction. It may shift your view of Moderna from negative to positive.Moderna held a vaccine day last week, offering updates on its pipeline of candidates. The company has more than 40 programs in the pipeline across indications. These are in various stages of development.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!