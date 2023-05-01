This Profitable Fintech Stock Trades at a Discount

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This rising interest rate environment the U.S. finds itself in has made turning a profit very difficult for fintech specialists in the consumer finance space. Examples of this can be found at companies like Upstart, SoFi Technologies, and MoneyLion, among others.But the difficult economic environment didn't keep digital marketplace bank LendingClub (NYSE: LC) from turning a profit in every quarter since Q2 of 2021. While the environment remains challenging, I do expect the company to maintain a small level of profitability until market conditions get more favorable for the business model. With the stock now trading at a discount, I see this as a good time to get in. Here's why.LendingClub's main business is helping largely prime borrowers and above consolidate their credit card debt. This generates a high-yielding, short-duration loan for LendingClub while also saving borrowers lots of money in interest payments on their remaining credit card balances.Continue reading