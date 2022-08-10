This Profitable Growth Stock Is the Best at What It Does, and You've Likely Never Heard of It

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Small, high-growth, and profitable software stocks that also don't break the bank are hard to come by. Little-known cloud infrastructure software outfit Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is a rarity in this department, and its technology is best-in-class. Amid worsening economic conditions, the company topped expectations once again in its latest quarter and is strengthening its balance sheet. Here's why I'm still buying.Let's begin the discussion of Dynatrace by acknowledging its spot in tech researcher Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability. This critical software for computing infrastructure performance is growing fast right now as large organizations migrate their IT operations to the cloud. Dynatrace was once again named a leader in APM and observability by Gartner, ranking about even alongside better-known stock Datadog. Both were ranked far ahead of peers like New Relic, Splunk, and Elastic in APM software capabilities. Unlike other companies in this niche of cloud infrastructure, though, Dynatrace stays focused on designing tools for the world's largest organizations. Many of these complex businesses use their own in-house-developed IT observation software, so Dynatrace's biggest challenge in recent years has been hiring enough people to market itself. Sell-through support from cloud hyperscalers like Amazon AWS and the like has been on the rise of late and it's aiding marketing and distribution efforts, but Dynatrace has overall been a slow and steady grower for years. The first quarter of fiscal 2023 (the three months ended in June) was no exception.