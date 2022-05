This Profitable Pandemic Darling Is Now Dirt Cheap. Is It Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With many companies sending their employees back to the office as pandemic worries ease, investors may be wondering how the companies that enable remote work are doing. The stock prices for many of these companies may not look promising at the moment, but the actual businesses for some are doing quite well.Take Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), for example. Even in the fourth quarter of its 2022 fiscal year (ending Jan. 31), the communications technology company still posted quarterly revenue growth of 21% year over year. However, its stock is down more than 82% from its all-time high and 75% from its 52-week high. Is Zoom Video worth consideration as a falsely maligned growth stock? Is the stock's outlook permanently damaged despite its non-stop growth?Continue reading