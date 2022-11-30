This Profitable Real Estate Company Just Went Public -- Here's What You Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We aren't seeing too many companies going public in 2022 (especially via special purpose acquisition companies), but Appreciate (NYSE: SFR), the parent company of Renters Warehouse, just made its public debut. Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, recently sat down for a chat with Appreciate's president, Kevin Ortner, to learn more about this profitable business designed to scale in the single-family rental industry. *Stock prices discussed in the video are as of Nov. 18, 2022. This video was published on Nov. 23, 2022.Continue reading