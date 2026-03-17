Novo Nordisk Aktie
WKN: 866931 / ISIN: US6701002056
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17.03.2026 15:30:00
This Promising GLP-1 Drug Could Give Novo Nordisk Investors Renewed Hope for the Stock
It's been a tough year for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) stock, to say the least. The company has undergone a change in CEO, its share price has been cut in half, and it has also slashed its guidance for the year due to rising competition in the GLP-1 drug market. Things have been spiraling for the stock, as it has been difficult to build up much of a bullish case for the company of late.It's easy, however, for the market to get overly bearish on a stock, crippling its valuation in the process. But Novo Nordisk is an innovative company, one that's continually looking for ways to get bigger and to grow its business. It also has a promising GLP-1 drug that could bolster its growth prospects in the not-too-distant future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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