15.12.2023 16:15:00
This Promising Small-Cap Biotech Stock Could Rise 70%, According to Wall Street
Investing in small-cap stocks comes with inherent risks. These stocks are, after all, fairly small in size because they are relatively unproven businesses. Often, they aren't profitable or even generating revenue, which can normally be the case when it comes to biotech stocks.Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERA) is a biotech stock that falls into that category. With a market capitalization of roughly $600 million, the small-cap stock has a lot of potential to get bigger. According to the analyst consensus price target of $23.20, the stock could rise by as much as 70% based on where it trades at today. Are analysts right about this stock? Is this a potential steal of a deal right now, or is there too much risk?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
