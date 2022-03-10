This Promising Tech Stock Is a Bargain Compared to Adobe, Microsoft

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Is now an advantageous time to buy Twilio (NYSE: TWLO)? In this clip from "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 16, Motley Fool contributors Brian Withers and Toby Bordelon debate whether Twilio is worth buying and discuss why it might be an optimal stock pick in comparison to software giant competitors.Toby Bordelon: Brian, that 30% revenue growth you talked about, that's really nice. That's a good number. However, it's half of what growth was in 2021 year-over-year revenue growth and it's well under the 2019 levels. Let's assume they hit that target. Let's assume they hit 30%. Does that, in your opinion, justify the current price or is it still too expensive even with the recent pullback?Continue reading