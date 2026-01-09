Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
09.01.2026 18:05:00
This Promising Water Stock Has Big AI Aspirations
Technology stocks have been the focus of many investors, and rightfully so. Their performance over the past 15 years has been exemplary, crushing long-term market averages and outperforming other sectors of the stock market. Yet smart investors have begun to realize that the benefits of technological innovation will go not only to tech-oriented businesses but to the companies that use that innovation to further their own business aspirations.Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) is a great example of how this phenomenon is playing out. You could be forgiven for being unfamiliar with Badger and its legacy of water meters and measurement equipment. But if you're looking for less obvious ways to invest in companies that will benefit from AI and advanced automation technology, Badger's worth a closer look.The first article in this series about Badger Meter focused on the history of this century-old business and the ways in which it has evolved over the years. Today, this article turns its attention to how Badger has turned its water management expertise into significant financial growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
