24.07.2024 16:13:00
This Promising Weight Loss Drug Candidate Could Be a Huge Growth Catalyst for Pfizer
If there's one thing healthcare giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) really needs right now, it's a compelling growth catalyst. This year, the company isn't expecting much in the way of growth and investors are unsure about how strong its long-term prospects are, which explains why the stock is in such a slump -- down more than 25% in three years.But sometimes all it takes is one successful product to turn a company's fortunes around. And one drug candidate that could be just such a game-changer for Pfizer is danuglipron. One of the hottest areas in the pharmaceutical sector in recent years has been weight loss, as multiple companies have been developing glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonist drugs, which curb a person's appetite and can lead to significant weight loss. But many of the best approved options now are injectable drugs. The ultimate battle may be over which drugmaker can deliver the best, most effective weight loss pill.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
