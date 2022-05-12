This Proposed Social Security Change Could Benefit Couples

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Social Security commonly serves as a financial lifeline for singles and married couples during retirement. And couples often benefit from the program even more so because Social Security pays spousal benefits to people who don't qualify for benefits based on their own earnings histories.For example, say there's a couple where one spouse worked and the other didn't. Once the working spouse claims Social Security, the non-working spouse can sign up for spousal benefits equaling up to half the amount the working spouse collects.Furthermore, in situations where one spouse who collects Social Security passes away before their partner, the surviving spouse is entitled to survivors benefits from Social Security. Those are equal to 100% of the deceased spouse's former monthly benefit (provided the surviving spouse doesn't file early).