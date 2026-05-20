Quantum Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080
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20.05.2026 13:20:00
This Quantum Computing Leader Is up 3,310% Since 2023. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Quantum computing stocks have soared in recent years, and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is one of the most successful. While volatile, the company's share price is up 3,310% over the last three years (as of May 18).Early D-Wave investors are sitting on incredible returns, but with a $7 billion market cap and just $24.6 million in revenue last year, this company now trades at an extremely high valuation. Is there still a case for investing, or is it too late?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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