Quantum Computing Aktie

Quantum Computing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2NB6G / ISIN: US74766W1080

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29.05.2026 11:14:00

This Quantum Computing Stock Has a Secret Weapon Nobody on Wall Street Has Priced In

Over the last week, quantum computing stories have really started to gain some momentum again across both the news cycle and Wall Street, fueled in part by fresh government investments in the sector.But even with all the excitement, I think most of the attention still flows to whichever company announces the latest qubit milestone or lands a flashy cloud partnership, while one critical player remains largely overlooked: the company supplying the cold, unforgiving infrastructure that many superconducting and spin-based quantum computing systems literally cannot operate without.That company is FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM), and its secret weapon is simple: If you want to build many types of quantum computing hardware at scale, you almost need to test it on FormFactor gear first. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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