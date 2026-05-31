Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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31.05.2026 04:00:00
This Quantum Computing Stock Is the One the Smart Money Doesn't Want You to Find
When most investors think about quantum computing, they picture labs in California or glossy slides at CES, or most recently, the Trump Administration's massive investment in the space. Quantum computing conversations tend to veer toward roadmaps, qubit counts, and charts that all end with "2030+." What they rarely picture is something far more concrete: governments already wiring quantum systems into their national security infrastructure.That is the version of quantum IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is building.Start in Romania. In February 2026, IonQ announced that its technology powers the Romanian National Quantum Communication Infrastructure (RoNaQCI) -- one of the largest terrestrial quantum key distribution networks in Europe. This is a nationwide backbone that links government ministries, critical infrastructure, hospitals, and research institutions with quantum-secure links built on IonQ's commercial quantum key distribution (QKD) systems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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