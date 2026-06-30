Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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01.07.2026 01:15:00
This Quantum Computing Stock Recently Went Public, and It Could Be the Buy of the Year
Quantum computers have arrived on the heels of the artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy, and the timing couldn't be better. After governments around the world invested in AI, they are now doing the same with quantum technologies.These machines represent a technological breakthrough, potent in their ability to apply quantum mechanics to perform calculations in minutes that would take today's supercomputers centuries. However, they remain unproven on a large commercial scale, inviting parallels to the emerging personal computing era of the 1980s.Investors who bought Microsoft stock at its initial public offering (IPO) price of $21 back in 1986 have enjoyed robust gains. Its shares rose over 100-fold in the decade after its IPO. The Microsoft of the quantum computing era could be Horizon Quantum (NASDAQ: HQ). The company develops software for quantum computers and went public this year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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