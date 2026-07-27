Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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27.07.2026 05:30:00
This Quantum Stock Is a Key Nvidia Partner and Looks Like a Buy Near a 52-Week Low
Quantum computing hasn't had the same commercial success as artificial intelligence quite yet, but it has the potential to impact many industries. This technology can operate much faster than traditional computers and solve problems that current technology cannot.Well-known quantum stocks like IonQ and Rigetti Computing have been extremely volatile, with multiple cases of doubling in a single month or losing more than 30% in a single month over the past five years. These stocks can spike sharply as quantum gets closer to commercialization, but investors may want to focus on Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) instead, especially as it approaches a 52-week low.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|NVIDIA Corp.
|183,26
|0,76%