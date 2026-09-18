Berkshire Hathaway Aktie

Berkshire Hathaway für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YJQ2 / ISIN: US0846707026

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.09.2026 19:30:00

This Questionable Berkshire Hathaway Holding Actually Makes Sense

Investors are largely in agreement that most of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) stock holdings are solid picks. Every now and then, though, one of its selections raises a few eyebrows.

That's what happened when Berkshire bought 3 million shares of department store chain Macy's (NYSE: M) in the first quarter of this year. Most people appreciate that the struggling company owns a real estate portfolio that may well be worth more than the organization's current market cap of just under $6 billion. To unlock that value, however, the company would need to take on the expensive -- and business-destructive -- headache of winding down at least some of its existing retailing operations, perhaps undermining the value of that real estate in the process.

But maybe Berkshire Hathaway isn't looking at what's since grown to a 7.4 million share/$162 million stake in Macy's as a real estate bet after all. It could be a legitimate turnaround play.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sense Holdings IncShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sense Holdings IncShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A 664 500,00 0,00% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. A
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B 442,85 -0,19% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:13 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10:05 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 37: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 37

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen mit deutlichen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel zum Wochenschluss uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Freitag deutlich nach. Die Wall Street beendete den Handel uneins. Vor dem Wochenende behaupteten sich die Märkte in Fernost erneut.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen