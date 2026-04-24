Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
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24.04.2026 07:05:00
This Rare Earth Stock Just Took Control of a Massive Greenland Deposit. Is It a Buy?
Critical minerals and rare-earth elements have come into focus, and for good reason. These elements are vital for industries such as national security and defense, semiconductors, and renewable energy. Not only that, but according to research from The Motley Fool, China accounts for roughly 70% of rare-earth extraction and 90% of rare-earth element processing.In recent years, China has imposed export restrictions on certain materials, prompting many Western countries to seek domestic sources. Critical Metals (NASDAQ: CRML) is one company looking to help these countries secure rare-earth elements, and recently took control of the Tanbreez project in Greenland to make this a reality.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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