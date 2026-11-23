As 2026 winds down, the stock market is set to have another solid year of gains. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is up just a little over 7% on the year, as of the close on Nov. 17. This would be the index's fourth consecutive year of gains if it can finish the year strong.

Now, this year has been a little bit different than past years, with value stocks nicely outperforming growth stocks. This can be seen in the total return performance of the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG), which is down about 7.4% for the year, versus the 13.9% gain in the Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV), as of Nov. 22. If this performance rate holds through the end of the year, it would be just the fourth time since 2010 that the Vanguard Value ETF outperformed its growth counterpart.

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