Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
|
23.11.2026 10:30:02
This Rare Stock Market Signal Has Only Happened 5 Other Times Since 1871. Here's What History Says Happens Next.
As 2026 winds down, the stock market is set to have another solid year of gains. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is up just a little over 7% on the year, as of the close on Nov. 17. This would be the index's fourth consecutive year of gains if it can finish the year strong.
Now, this year has been a little bit different than past years, with value stocks nicely outperforming growth stocks. This can be seen in the total return performance of the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:VUG), which is down about 7.4% for the year, versus the 13.9% gain in the Vanguard Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV), as of Nov. 22. If this performance rate holds through the end of the year, it would be just the fourth time since 2010 that the Vanguard Value ETF outperformed its growth counterpart.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rare Holdings Ltd.
Analysen zu Rare Holdings Ltd.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErste Gegenbewegung läuft: ATX legt zu -- DAX trotzt globaler Tech-Skepsis -- Asien dämmt Verluste ein: Leichtes Plus in Shanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägt eine Erholung das Bild. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind ebenfalls Gewinne zu sehen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen verhalten höher.