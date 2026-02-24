Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
|
24.02.2026 14:45:00
This Ratio Just Hit a 12-Year Low. History Says a Correction Usually Follows.
Most of you already know about the gold rally over the past couple of years. After hitting a ceiling around the $2,000 mark earlier this decade, gold finally broke through in March 2024 and has gone parabolic ever since.Gold Price in US Dollars data by YChartsContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!