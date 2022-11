This Real Estate Powerhouse Is Beginning to Look Cheap: Here's Its Long-Term Bull Case

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Among real estate stocks, Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) has been a top performer for years. This year, however, has been a different story with the multifamily lender's stock plummeting 45% since January. However, for long-term investors, the sell-off in Walker & Dunlop looks like an excellent buying opportunity.Interest rates have risen at their fastest pace in decades, which has weighed on the real estate lender's business, compressing margins amid a slowdown in lending markets. Rising interest rates have been a headwind for many in real estate, and Walker & Dunlop is no exception.Despite the short-term weakness, the company is an excellent stock at an attractive valuation. Here's why I'm bullish on the lender for the long haul.Continue reading