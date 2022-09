This Real Estate Stock Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The reliability of dividend income and the potential for superior yields as dividends grow are two of the big reasons dividend stocks are so appealing. Dividend stocks are a smart asset to own in any diversified portfolio, but in volatile markets like we're seeing today, they are an especially smart investment due to their consistency.And some of the most reliable dividend stocks are in the real estate industry. Dividend Aristocrat and real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the longest-paying and most consistent real estate stocks out there.With the company having made 27 years of consecutive dividend increases and paid over 626 monthly dividend payments, here's a closer look at why this real estate dividend stock is a must-own stock for any dividend investor.Continue reading