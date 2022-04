This Real Estate Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Market volatility is when investors can get opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at a discount. It's an opportunity to set your portfolio up for the long term. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are an excellent option for any long-term investor looking for income and steady growth.Retail REIT National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) has a 25-year record of delivering double-digit annual returns and pays a dividend that it's raised 32 years in a row. Additionally, the stock's attractively valued, allowing long-term investors to take advantage of this window of opportunity. Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading