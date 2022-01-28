|
28.01.2022 17:17:00
This Real Estate Stock Is Poised for Long-Term Growth
In the fourth quarter of 2021, strip mall landlord Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) bought four new shopping centers. Subsequent to the quarter ending, it bought again. And it's doing this despite the fact that management believes prices are on the expensive side. What's important here is that management has long-term plans that play into one of the company's core competencies. Here's what you need to know.During Brixmor's third-quarter 2021 earnings conference call, CEO James Taylor pointed out that, "...what's striking is the cap rate environment has compressed pretty dramatically." In plain English, that means prices for acquisitions have gone up, strikingly. That's not a good sign for shopping center real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the market to buy new assets. And yet, Brixmor hasn't shied away from acquisitions. It inked four deals in the third quarter and another one in early 2022. Based on management's own view of the market as expensive, it likely paid dear prices for these assets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!