This Real Estate Stock Posted Growth in Every Region

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Apartment real estate investment trust (REIT) UDR (NYSE: UDR) has a broadly diversified portfolio, unlike more focused peers such as Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS). Diversification is a good thing, but it also tends to mute performance. That's often seen as a negative in good times, but it's a huge benefit in bad periods because the downside isn't as bad. Here's a quick look at UDR's performance during the pandemic and its surprising strong performance coming out of it. And why, for more conservative types, it could be one of the best investment options in the apartment market.Investors are frequently told to diversify their portfolios. It's good advice, since it is difficult, if not impossible, to always pick winning stocks. Even legends like Warren Buffett make mistakes! That said, a REIT's portfolio is similar in many ways to that of an individual investor, only the investments are physical assets. Putting all of a property portfolio's eggs in one basket can work out great if things are going well, but it can also expose shareholders to heightened risk when things aren't. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading