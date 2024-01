This Rebellious AI Stock Could Be a Millionaire-Maker

Growth investors often dream of becoming millionaires with a modest investment. They often hope to find the next Home Depot or Amazon before they become widely known, leading to outsized returns.Finding such stocks is easier said than done, and promising growth stories often get derailed. However, one possible stock with such potential is Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI).Super Micro has existed for more than 30 years and has become a leading manufacturer of servers. The company bills itself as a "rack-scale" IT solutions provider. Along with servers, it produces switches, storage units, and high-end software services.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel