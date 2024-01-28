|
28.01.2024 11:06:00
This Recession Barometer Hasn't Been Wrong in 65 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next
Investing on Wall Street has been nothing short of an adventure since this decade began. The iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have all bounced between bear and bull markets in successive years.Although some degree of volatility is inherent when putting your money to work on Wall Street, it doesn't stop investors from trying to guess which direction the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite will head next. One recession barometer, which has a flawless track record when back-tested to 1959, offers a big clue of what may be next for the U.S. economy and stock market.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!