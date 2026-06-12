Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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12.06.2026 09:47:00
This Red-Hot Inflation Reading Just Hit Its Highest Level Since November 2022. 3 Takeaways for Investors.
If there was any lingering hope that April's inflation surge was a one-off event, it was just wiped away. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported that May's consumer inflation rate rose from 3.8% to a three-year high of 4.2%, led by soaring food and fuel prices. Even taking those two categories out of the equation, though, the nation's so-called "core" annualized consumer inflation rate still rose from April's 2.8% to 2.9% last month.Industry and middlemen aren't faring any better either. The BLS went on to report last month's producer inflation rate reached 6.5% -- the highest level since November of 2022 -- while its core inflation figure grew from April's pace of 4.4% to 5.1% in May.This is something investors can no longer ignore.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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