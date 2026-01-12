:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.01.2026 19:33:00
This REIT Could Be One of the Best Companies to Own in 2026
If you haven't dabbled in real estate investment trusts (REITs), now might be a good time to warm up to the income-generating investments. Whether you want to diversify across asset classes or pad your growth-oriented portfolio with some dividend payments, this could be your chance to REIT 'em and reap.The U.S. government has made it a priority this young year to keep interest rates low and the real estate market recovering. REITs could be a good place to take advantage of an investment with historically rising payouts at a time when fixed-income vehicles are likely going the other way.If this resonates with you, you may as well start with a class act in this space. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a REIT that could be one of the best companies to own this year. Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
