07.04.2023 13:30:00

This REIT Has a 6.2% Yield, With a Unique Approach to Fighting Inflation

Postal Realty (NYSE: PSTL) is a net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). But it has a unique investment approach that sets it apart from its peers. It won't be a great fit for all investors, but the generous 6.2% dividend yield will likely attract a fair amount of attention from those with an income focus.Here's a quick look at this unusual REIT and why Postal Realty thinks it is well positioned to deal with the inflation that has some investors worried about the net lease sector.First, Postal Realty is a net lease REIT. That means that its tenants are responsible for most of the operating costs of the properties they occupy. This in and of itself helps to shield the REIT from the ravages of inflation, since the tenant will bear the brunt of increasing costs for maintenance and taxes, among other things.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

