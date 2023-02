This REIT Has Raised Its Dividend for 44 Straight Quarters. But Is AMT Still a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There're all kinds of real estate. Investors who want a stake in this industry don't have to necessarily choose between, say, warehouses or apartments, condos or commercial buildings. Some are just big antennas.Indeed, one of the most successful real estate investment trusts (REITs) of all, American Tower (NYSE: AMT), is the largest owner of cellular towers in the world.As a REIT, American Tower must return most of its taxable income to shareholders as dividends, and it's done so spectacularly, building a record of paybacks that includes 44 straight quarters of dividend increases.Continue reading