This REIT Is Doubling Down on Affordable Housing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rising real estate prices and the desire for more space have created surging demand for single-family rental housing. But up to this point, most SFR rental homes have served middle- to upper-class Americans, overlooking the growing need for affordable housing for America's lower earners.Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) is about make an effort toward changing that, dedicating $1 billion through its Home Partners Program directly for affordable housing in single-family rentals. So why is this important, and how can investors benefit?Blackstone Group, one of the largest investment firms in the world, started a non-publicly traded REIT called the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) back in 2016 to propel its growing presence in the global real estate market. Today, BREIT owns 2,226 properties valued at $78 billion across a wide range of asset classes, with 50% of its portfolio in residential housing.Continue reading