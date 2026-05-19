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19.05.2026 20:14:59
This REIT Yielding 16% Just Landed a New $5 Million Bet From EMG Holdings
On May 19, 2026, EMG Holdings disclosed a new position in Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX), acquiring 345,000 shares in an estimated $4.74 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated May 19, 2026, EMG Holdings reported acquiring 345,000 shares of Dynex Capital during the first quarter. The estimated value of this transaction, based on the period's average closing price, was approximately $4.74 million. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $4.40 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price changes.Dynex Capital is a specialized mortgage REIT that invests in agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), with a reported dividend yield of 15.89%. The company invests in both agency MBS, which carry a guaranty of principal payment by U.S. government agencies or government-sponsored entities, and non-agency MBS, and generally distributes at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to maintain REIT status.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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