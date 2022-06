This Renewable Energy Giant Sees Even More Powerful Growth Ahead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is already growing faster than most utilities, powered by its focus on clean energy. The company now expects to grow even faster over the next few years, fueled by its increasing investments to eliminate carbon emissions from its business by 2045.That high-powered growth could enable NextEra Energy to continue generating market-crushing total returns for investors. Here's a closer look at what the utility sees ahead.NextEra Energy recently increased its adjusted earnings-per-share expectations for the 2022 to 2025 time frame. The company raised its 2022 and 2023 earnings ranges by $0.05 per share, while boosting 2024's forecast by $0.10 per share. Meanwhile, it sees 2025 earnings growing by 6% to 8% off 2024's higher base. Continue reading