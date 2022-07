This Renewable-Energy Juggernaut Continues to Produce Powerful Results

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) continues to lead the charge toward a more sustainable future. The utility is investing billions of dollars to eliminate carbon emissions from its operations and lead the transition to low carbon energy. This strategy is paying big dividends for investors, which was evident once again in its quarterly results.Here's a look at the leading utility's second-quarter numbers and outlook for what's ahead.NextEra Energy generated nearly $1.6 billion, or $0.81 per share, of adjusted earnings in the second quarter. That was about 14% ahead of last year's second quarter, an exceptionally strong growth rate for a utility. NextEra delivered strong results at its electric utility (FPL) and within its energy resources segment. Continue reading