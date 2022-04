This Renewable Energy Stock Could Power Your Portfolio for Decades

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growing use of renewable energy is an undisputed trend that's here to stay. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects that the share of renewable sources in the U.S. power-generation sector will more than double by 2050. Let's look at why NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) looks set to benefit from this expected growth.NextEra Energy Partners owns and operates clean energy projects in the U.S. A subsidiary of NextEra Energy, NextEra Energy Partners grew its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) by more than 16% year over year in the first quarter. The growth was primarily driven by contributions from new projects. Continue reading