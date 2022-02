This Renewable Energy Stock Has a Hidden Power Source

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) is a global leader in renewable energy . It operates a diversified portfolio across technology (hydro, wind, solar, and energy transition) and geography (North and South America, Europe, and Asia).The company has invested heavily in expanding its portfolio over the years, especially to grow its wind and solar energy platforms. However, Brookfield doesn't want investors to overlook the importance of its hydroelectric business. CEO Connor Teskey highlighted that business in his recent fourth-quarter letter to investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading