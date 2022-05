This Renewable Energy Stock Is Plugging Into 2 Potentially Massive Market Opportunities

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP) started as a hydroelectric power producer. It has since become a large-scale renewable energy company by adding onshore wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation (e.g., rooftop solar), and energy storage platforms. The company currently has 21 gigawatts (GW) of operating capacity, making it one of the largest renewable energy producers in the world. Brookfield also has an extensive renewable energy development project backlog across all those technologies and offshore wind. At last count, it had 69 GW of projects under development. However, that extensive backlog hasn't stopped Brookfield from seeking to tap into new sources of growth. Recently, the company added two new potentially massive long-term growth drivers in green hydrogen and carbon capture. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading