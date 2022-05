This Renewable Energy Stock Will Power Your Portfolio for Decades

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Decarbonization is a marathon, not a sprint. It will take decades for the global economy to switch power sources from fossil fuels to lower-carbon alternatives like renewable energy. Because of that, companies focused on investing in clean energy can deliver powerful growth for years to come.One of the global decarbonization megatrend leaders is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP). It sees an unparalleled commercial opportunity requiring more than $150 trillion of investments over the next three decades. That provides the company with enormous opportunities to expand and create value for its investors for years to come. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading