This Renewable Energy Stock Will Power Your Portfolio for Decades

Decarbonization is an unparalleled commercial opportunity. One estimate pegs the investment required to eliminate global carbon emissions at a staggering $150 trillion-plus over the next 30 years. That means companies focused on decarbonization can produce powerful growth for decades to come. One of the leaders of the decarbonization megatrend is Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP). That sets it up to help drive big-time returns for its investors in the coming years.Brookfield Renewable has a globally diversified portfolio across multiple asset classes. The company currently generates half its cash flow from hydroelectric assets, with the rest coming from wind energy (22%), utility solar (15%), and distributed generation, storage, and other (15%).