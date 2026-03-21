The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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21.03.2026 01:42:00
This Resilient Dividend Stock Is Crushing the Market This Year. Time to Buy?
It has been a turbulent start to 2026 for many investors. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down about 5% year to date. But amid this broader market weakness, shares of Waste Management (NYSE: WM) have been a bright spot.The environmental services giant's stock is up more than 5% so far this year. And it's easy to see why investors have flocked to the shares. The company provides an essential service, generates massive cash flow, and routinely rewards its shareholders with dividend increases -- a compelling value proposition during times of uncertainty.Is the stock's recent outperformance a sign it's time to buy? Or has the market already fully priced in the company's strong fundamental execution?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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