This Resilient Dividend Stock Is Outperforming the Market in 2026, and It Still Looks Like a Buy
Shares of farm-and-ranch retail chain Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) have pulled ahead of the broader market in early 2026. As of this writing, the stock was up about 7% year to date, while the S&P 500 is up less than 1%.Tractor Supply is not only a resilient business, but it's a good dividend stock with a long history of increases. Earlier this month, the company raised its dividend 4.3% year over year to $0.96 per share on an annualized basis. That marked the company's 17th consecutive year of dividend increases.But after an early 2026 move higher, does Tractor Supply still look like a buy for investors looking for dividend income?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
